Kentfield dressers sold on Wayfair and Joybird Stores recalled

Kentfield Solid Wood Eight-Drawer Dressers are being recalled. The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.
This recall involves Kentfield Solid Wood Eight-Drawer Dressers. The product was also sold as the Eliza Dresser, the Elyza Dresser, and the Westmont Dresser under the model number 8ZU582A. The dresser was sold in black drifted oak. Production date codes of 2023-10 (October 2023) through 2024-08 (August 2024) and the model number are printed on a label on the rear of the dressers included in this recall.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Kentfield Dressers immediately and contact Modus for a free repair kit and the option to request free in-home installation of the kit. Modus Furniture is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The dressers were sold at Joybird Stores nationwide and online at wayfair.com, allmodern.com and joybird.com from January 2024 through December 2024 for between $980 and $2,000.