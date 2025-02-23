Kayco recalls Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos due to undeclared milk allergen risk

Kayco issued a voluntary recall for Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos on February 21, 2025. The action addresses an undeclared milk allergen that may pose a risk to individuals with allergies. The issue was discovered by the Quality Control Department after finding some units labeled as “Dark Chocolate Conettos” contained milk chocolate instead.
Products were sold nationwide, most notably in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and some were offered on Amazon.com. The affected units were distributed from October 13, 2024, through February 14, 2025. Kayco is working with relevant authorities, removing the product from shelves, and offering refunds or replacements.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos (2.47 oz package)
- Package bearing the Glicks logo and labeled as “Dark Chocolate Conettos”
Identifiers:
- Lot Code: 02092024 (found on the package)
- Case UPC: 840762044535
- Check the bottom of the package or near the barcode for the lot code
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed to stores nationwide, especially in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut
- Some units sold on Amazon.com
- Sold from October 13, 2024, through February 14, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product return or disposal:
- Do not eat any affected Conettos
- Return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or discard it according to local waste guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Kayco’s customer support at 718-369-4600 (Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST) or email Customercare@kayco.com to discuss refunds or replacements
- Customer support can provide guidance on returning the product if a refund is preferred
Health and safety advice:
- People with milk allergies or sensitivity should avoid consuming these items
- Seek medical attention if an allergic reaction occurs (common signs include hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing)