Kawasaki is recalling nearly 4,000 motorcycles

Kawasaki Motor Corp., U.S.A. (KMC) is recalling 3,742 2024 Ninja 500, Z500 ABS, and Z500 SE ABS motorcycles. The clutch release shaft was not properly welded, which can cause the clutch lever to break apart.

A broken clutch release lever may not disengage, disabling the motorcycle and increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the clutch release shaft, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2025. Owners may contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381. KMC's number for this recall is MC25-04.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

