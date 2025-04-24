Kawasaki recalls 2025 motorcycles for potential crash hazard

Kawasaki Motors USA has announced a voluntary recall for certain model year 2025 competition and cross-country motorcycles. The affected models are the KX450, KX450SR, and KX450X, all sold in lime green. The recall is due to a primary gear on the crankshaft that can fail, posing a crash hazard. This issue appears to have been discovered during internal quality checks.
The recalled motorcycles were distributed through authorized Kawasaki dealers across the United States. The exact number of units has not been publicly disclosed. Kawasaki Motors USA is instructing dealers to stop sales of the affected products and is offering free repairs at authorized service centers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- KX450 (model year 2025), KX450SR (model year 2025), and KX450X (model year 2025)
- All sold in lime green with Kawasaki branding
Identifiers:
- KX450: Model Number KX450MSFNN; VIN range JKAKXGMCSA008598 – JKAKXGMCSA011475
- KX450SR: Model Number KX450PSFNN; VIN range JKAKXGPCSA000012 – JKAKXGMCSA000971
- KX450X: Model Number KX450NSFNN; VIN range JKAKXGNCSA002194 – JKAKXGNCSA003159
- These identifiers can typically be found on the motorcycle’s frame, near the steering head tube.
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Kawasaki dealerships nationwide
- Sales occurred between approximately August 2024 and the time of the recall announcement
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop riding the affected motorcycles immediately
- Contact an authorized Kawasaki dealer for guidance on repairs
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A complimentary repair is available for affected motorcycles
- Call Kawasaki Motors USA Customer Support at 1-866-802-9381 or send an email to recall@kawasakiusa.com
- Representatives are available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST to arrange service appointments or discuss next steps
Health and safety advice:
- If you have experienced a crash related to this gear failure, seek medical attention as needed
- Watch for injuries such as bruising, strains, or more serious trauma if an incident occurred while riding
