Joydeco roller window shades recalled for violating federal safety standards

A recall has been issued for Joydeco Roller Window Shades sold by Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd on Amazon.com. The recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Approximately 73,000 units are affected. The issue involves long operating cords that violate federal safety regulations, creating a strangulation and entanglement risk to children. No injuries have been reported so far. The company is providing refunds or replacement parts and has removed the product listing. Customers who purchased the recalled shades are being contacted directly.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Joydeco Roller Window Shades
- Available in multiple colors (beige, light gray, white)
- Sizes range from 20 to 70 inches in width and 75 inches in height
- “Joydeco” printed on a label sticker on the headrail
Identifiers:
- Long operating cords with no compliant safety device
- The label sticker is located on the headrail with the product name
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively on Amazon.com
- Sold between September 2022 and August 2023 (approximate timeframe)
What should buyers do?
Immediate steps:
- Keep cords out of reach of children
- Stop using the recalled shades if it is not possible to keep cords away from children
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund or a free replacement operating cord wand is offered
- Contact Shanghai Chushuo Electronic Commerce Co. Ltd by email at amazonservice@joydeco.com or visit their website for more information:
- https://recall-joydeco.com
https://joydeco.com (see “Recall Notice” in Help & Support)
Buyers must provide a photo showing the cord cut to receive a repair kit and instructions
- No phone number has been provided by the company
Health and safety advice:
- If a child shows signs of injury from cord entanglement, promptly seek medical attention
Sources
