John Deere is recalling 148,000 tractors with brake issue

John Deere has issued a recall for about 148,000 compact utility tractors because of a crash hazard.

The front bell crank in the brake linkage can fail causing the tractor to lose braking. The recall includes John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R compact utility tractors.

The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the hood. The recalled tractors are green and yellow, and were sold with both opened and closed operator stations.

The serial numbers of tractors included in this recall can be found at www.deere.com. Click on “Parts & Service” and scroll to “Recall” or go www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/. The serial number is located on the frame, on the front right side of the tractor, near the engine.

The firm has received four reports of the brake linkage failing, including one hospitalization and two impact injuries and minor property damage to the tractors.

The tractors were sold at authorized John Deere dealers nationwide from November 2017 through July 2024 for between $12,700 and $21,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tractors and contact an authorized John Deere dealer to schedule an appointment to bring the tractor into the dealer for a free repair.

If the consumer is not able to transport the tractor to a dealer’s location, then the dealer will make arrangements to repair the unit at the consumer’s residence. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may also contact Deere & Company at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday, or online at www.deere.com and click on “Recalls” on the drop-down menu under “Parts & Service” located at the top of the webpage, or click on https://www.deere.com/en/parts-and-service/recall-information/ for more information.