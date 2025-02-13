Chrysler recalls 2024 Jeep Wranglers over faulty trailer lighting harness

A recall has been issued by Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) for certain 2024 Jeep Wrangler vehicles equipped with the trailer tow option. The recall is identified by number 24V-871 and addresses an incorrect dash wiring harness that can result in trailer lighting not working. This recall is carried out in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The defect was identified in connection with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108 requirements. Approximately 34 vehicles are affected, all distributed in the United States. To address this issue, the company and its dealers will inspect the wiring harness and replace it if needed, at no cost to owners.
What to look for?
Product name and description
- Exact name: 2024 Jeep Wrangler
- Features: Includes the trailer tow option. These vehicles can be identified by model year and factory-equipped towing connectors and hitch components.
Identifiers
- Recall number: 24V-871
- Location of wiring harness: Installed behind the dashboard
- Additional details: Owners may find the model year and trim information on the driver-side doorjamb label or in the owner’s manual.
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Retailers: Authorized Jeep dealerships across the United States
- Timeframe of sales: Associated with the 2024 model year, which may have begun arriving at dealerships during mid-2023
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return
These vehicles should not be discarded. Owners are asked to contact an authorized dealer to arrange an inspection of the wiring harness. No special disposal steps apply because the concern involves a repairable part, not a product that poses a hazard when discarded.
Refunds, replacements, or repairs
- Repair: Dealers will inspect the wiring harness and replace it if necessary, at no charge
- Contact: Owners may call customer support at 1-800-853-1403 to schedule an appointment or request a tow if the vehicle is not drivable
- Availability: Phone lines are open Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice
If trailer lighting fails to operate, visibility for other drivers may be reduced. Drivers should avoid towing until the wiring harness has been checked and repaired. If an incident occurs because of lighting failure, medical attention should be sought if any injuries result.