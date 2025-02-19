Jeep recalls 2021–2022 Grand Cherokee Models for rearview camera failure

A recall has been issued for certain 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021–2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has mandated this recall due to a potential failure of the rearview camera display.
The issue arises from a transistor in the center stack upper display (DCSD) that may overheat, preventing the rearview camera image from appearing. Internal testing revealed that this problem does not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”
These vehicles were distributed across the United States through authorized Jeep dealerships. Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) has not released exact numbers of affected units. The company is offering a free software update to address this problem.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021–2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Standard sport utility body, displaying the Jeep brand name on the front grille and rear liftgate
Identifiers:
- NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V426000
- Chrysler’s Recall Code: Z48
- This information can be found on official recall notices, as well as on the vehicle’s door jamb sticker or owner documentation
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at Jeep dealerships in the United States
- Manufactured and sold during 2021 and 2022
What should buyers do?
Immediate action:
- Do not discard the vehicle. Owners should contact an authorized Jeep dealership to schedule a no-cost repair.
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Dealerships will update the radio software at no charge
- Owners may call Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) customer service at 1-800-853-1403 for more details
- Additional information is available through the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
- Representatives are available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Drivers should use extra caution when reversing, as the rearview camera may not function
- If any incident or injury occurs related to the camera malfunction, contact a healthcare provider and report the issue to the vehicle manufacturer or NHTSA