Jaguar is recalling cars whose high-voltage battery may overheat

Jaguar Land Rover North America has issued a recall for about 2,760 2019 Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. The automaker says the high-voltage battery may overheat and increase the risk of a fire.

What to do

Owners are advised to park and charge their vehicle outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete and for 30 days after the repair has been completed.

As an interim repair, dealers will update the battery energy control module software, free of charge. The final remedy is currently under development.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 18, 2024. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H514. These vehicles were previously recalled for this same issue under one or more recall numbers 24V-085 (H471), 23V-709 (H459), or 23V-369 (H441) and will need to have the new remedy performed.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

To determine if you vehicle is covered by this recall, enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall lookup.