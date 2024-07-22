Hyundai recalls nearly 55,000 vehicles with faulty fuel pumps

Hyundai has issued a recall for as many as 54,647 vehicles because their fuel pumps could fail, resulting in a loss of drive power.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall covers some 2019 through 2023 models of the Genesis G70, Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N.

The agency explained that the fuel pumps in question could experience premature wearing in the fuel control valve, allowing excess fuel to enter the fuel pump and the air and fuel mixture can result in a reduction or loss of motive power at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash."

What to do

Owners of affected vehicles should receive a notification letter by mid-September. Dealers will install an updated fuel control valve plunger design and revise engine ECM software logic.

In the meantime, NHTSA says owners should watch for "MIL illumination, lack of power, rough idle or misfire," as signs of trouble. To learn if a particular vehicle is included in the recall, go to the NHTSA recall page and enter the vehicle’s 17-digit VIN or license plate number.