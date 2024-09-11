Hyundai recalls 54,000 cars at risk of fuel pump failure

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 54,647 2019-2022 Veloster N, 2019-2023 Genesis G70, 2022-2023 Elantra N, and Kona N vehicles. The fuel pump may fail, which can result in a loss of drive power. A loss of drive power can increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update engine control module software. In addition, dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly, as necessary. All repairs will be performed free of charge.

Some interim notification letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, were mailed September 3, 2024. A second notice will be sent once the final remedy is available, anticipated by October 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's numbers for this recall are 262 and 023G.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.