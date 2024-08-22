Honda recalls 5,000 Acura ZDX vehicles for brake problem

Honda has issued a recall for 5,031 2024 Acura ZDX All-Wheel Drive vehicles. The anti-lock brake system (ABS) may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure in the vehicle's service brake system.

A release of brake pressure can cause a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

The electronic brake control module software will be updated through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact Acura customer service at 1-800-382-2238. Acura's number for this recall is UJE.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.