Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Honda recalls 5,000 Acura ZDX vehicles for brake problem

More than 5,000 2024 Acura ZDX All-Wheel Drive vehicles are being recalled to address a brake issue - Honda

The anti-lock brake system may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure

Honda has issued a recall for 5,031 2024 Acura ZDX All-Wheel Drive vehicles. The anti-lock brake system (ABS) may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure in the vehicle's service brake system.

A release of brake pressure can cause a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

The electronic brake control module software will be updated through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact Acura customer service at 1-800-382-2238. Acura's number for this recall is UJE.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.