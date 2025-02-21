Holosun recalls 22,600 firearm dot sights over child-resistant packaging failure

Holosun Technologies, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), has recalled approximately 22,600 firearm dot sights. This voluntary recall affects the Red Dot Sight (Model HS503G-ACSS) and Gold Dot Sight (Model HE512C-GD).
The packaging for the included CR2032 coin battery does not meet child-resistant requirements, creating a battery ingestion hazard. The issue was identified during compliance checks related to Reese’s Law.
These products were sold across various retail channels throughout the United States. Holosun has removed the affected items from distribution and is offering replacement packaging that meets federal guidelines.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Red Dot Sight (Model HS503G-ACSS) and Gold Dot Sight (Model HE512C-GD)
- Matte black housing that attaches to a firearm and projects an illuminated color dot for aiming
Identifiers:
- Model specifics (HS503G-ACSS and HE512C-GD) indicated on the packaging sleeve, box, manual, and the sight itself
- The CR2032 coin battery is packaged with the unit
- The lot or batch information is found on the bottom of the product box
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through firearm accessory retailers, e-commerce platforms, and sporting goods stores in the United States
- Distributed from February 2024 to February 2025
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Secure the included CR2032 battery in a place that children cannot access
- Contact Holosun Technologies for information on receiving child-resistant packaging
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Holosun Technologies is providing replacement packaging at no cost
- Contact the company for details by calling 909-594-2888 Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM PST or emailing info@holosun.com
Health and safety advice:
- If a child may have ingested a coin battery, contact a healthcare provider right away
- Symptoms of battery ingestion can include coughing, difficulty swallowing, or stomach irritation