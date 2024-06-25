Hershey's, Cumberland Farms part of listeria ice cream recall

Totally Cool, an ice cream supplier to big brands, is recalling deserts sold at stores nationwide after regulators found a potentially deadly bacteria.

The Owing Mills, Maryland-based company has halted production and is investigating after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration discovered the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes during a sampling, Totally Cool said Monday.

The ice cream, which went into 64 different cake, cone, pint and sandwich products, shipped nationwide and sold at stores under 13 brands, including Hershey's Ice Cream, Cumberland Farms and ChipWich. Totally Cool said no illnesses have been reported to date.

Listeria is a germ that is more likely to sicken the elderly, newborns and pregnant women and people with weak immune systems, causing serious and even life-threatening infections. Healthier individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as fever, headaches, nausea and abdominal pain.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See a table sorted alphabetically below on the brands and deserts caught up in the recall.

What to do

People who bought one of the recalled products should return it to where they bought it for a refund. Totally Cool can be reached at 410-363- 7801 and at regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com.