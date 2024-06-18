Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls recalled for undeclared pecans

Heinen’s of Warrensville Heights, Ohio has announced that it is recalling Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls. The company said there is the possibility that the salads may contain undeclared pecans.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse reactions but the company said it is taking the action out of an abundance of caution. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans should avoid this product.

Heinen’s Tuscan Salad Bowls were distributed in Ohio and Illinois through Heinen’s retail locations.

The containers are sold by weight, and the affected batch will have a UPC of 2-08888- 40849-3 and a Sell By Date of 06.02.24

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a product containing pecans was distributed in Tuscan Salad Bowls that did not reveal the presence of additional allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates that this was isolated to a single distributed Sell By Date of 6/2/2024

What to do

If you have purchased this product, please discard it and return to your local Heinen’s for a full refund. If you have any additional questions, please contact our Customer Relations team at 1-855-475-2300 Ext. 2337 or via email at consumeraffairs@heinens.com.