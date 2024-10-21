Write a review
Green onions recalled due to Salmonella risk

Church Brothers Farms is recalling 1271 cases of green onions, distributed in 11 states, because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The Church Brothers Farms’ product was distributed in 11 states

Church Brothers Farms is recalling 1271 cases of green onions because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

Distribution was limited to retail and foodservice customers in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. 

Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall.

The recalled onions include:

Brand

Item Description

Lot Code

Container Type and Lot
code location

Church Brothers

Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers Mexico

CB272378

Clear bag, product code located in front of the

bag.

Trader Joe’s

Green Onion Iceless 24x6oz

Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico

CB272378

Pack Date

092524

Brand retail bag with pack

date label on back of bag

Imperial Fresh

Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg

CB272378

Clear bag, product code

located in front of the

bag

This recall is the result of a single product sample collected by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of Salmonella. The company promptly reported this issue to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. To the knowledge of Church Brothers Farms, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement are being recalled. No other products are affected by the recall.

What to do

In the event customers or consumers have the recalled product in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline 1-877-590-0428 8:00 am to 4:00 pm PST Consumer Email: consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.

