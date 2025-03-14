Gerolsteiner recalls sparkling water bottles from Trader Joe’s due to laceration risk

Gerolsteiner has initiated a voluntary recall of its 750ml Sparkling Natural Mineral Water sold under specific lot numbers. The recall addresses a potential laceration hazard associated with cracking glass bottles.
These products were distributed through Trader Joe’s stores across 12 states (Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas). Approximately 61,500 bottles are affected. Gerolsteiner is working with authorities and has removed the products from store shelves.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water (750ml glass bottles)
- White, blue, and red label featuring “Gerolsteiner” branding
Identifiers:
- Lot numbers: 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L
- Lot information printed on the lower part of the label
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at Trader Joe’s in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas
- Purchased between December 2024 and January 2025
What should buyers do?
Handling the product:
- Stop using and do not consume the affected water
- Return bottles to the place of purchase for a refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Gerolsteiner’s customer service at 800-777-0633 (available Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5 PM ET) or email customerservice@consup.us for more information
- A refund is provided upon return of the product
Health and safety advice:
- No injuries have been reported. If any lacerations occur, seek medical attention as needed
