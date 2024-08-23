Fudge candy recalled due to mold growth contamination

Authentik Fudge is recalling 840 units of Chocolate Fudge with Nuts branded Montreal Fudge, due to potential mold growth contamination.

The recalled Fudge with nuts branded Montreal Fudge were distributed in late June through Marshalls and sold in the retail chains in the below states:

TJ Maxx: Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Wyoming.

Marshalls: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming.

The product is packaged in a Montreal Fudge gable box, Chocolate Fudge with nuts 5.6 Oz marked with the lot 0241500805 with expiration date of 2025/MR/01, lot 0241690105 with expiration date of 2025/MR/17, and lot 0241690205 with expiration date of 2025/MR/17, on the back of the box. No other products are impacted by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

“We initiated this recall after a consumer complained about some mold pieces inside the purchased box and we found also some remaining unpacked sealed products at the manufactured place that had beginning signs of mold,” the company said in a statement.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased those affected products are urged to destroy them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company AUTHENTIK FUDGE/MONTREAL FUDGE: info@authentikfudge.com or at phone number (450) 649-1331 / 1 877 313-1331 post 210 or 205 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 am to 5 pm ET.