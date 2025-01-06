Frozen, raw ground beef recalled because of possible contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns of frozen, raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically hard plastic and metal.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase but may be in consumers' freezers.

The frozen, raw ground beef items were produced on December 10, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

vacuum-sealed packages weighing approximately one pound containing “Turner Farm”, “STOCKYARDS PACKING COMPANY GROUND BEEF” and lot code 241210.

The product bears establishment number “EST. M2035” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to one retail location at Turner Farm, 7400 Given Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45243.

Consumers complained

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint reporting that pieces of hard plastic and metal were found in the raw ground beef product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Andy Korb, Owner, Stockyards Packing Co. LLC at 513-312-0648 or andy.korb@theyardsOH.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.