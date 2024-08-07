Frozen dessert recalled because of potentially life-threatening ingredient

G.S. Gelato & Desserts, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of Full Circle Market Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert 1 Pint/16 fl.oz. paper cartons, Lot 041624L2 BBD 10/15/2025, UPC 0 36800 46964 8.

The company warns the recalled product contains cashews that are not listed in the ingredients. The lid displays “Nature’s Promise” brand Cashewmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert. The carton displays “Full Circle Market” brand Coconutmilk Chocolate Almond Crunch Frozen Dessert.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the affected products.

The product was distributed to distribution centers carrying the Full Circle Market brand within the following states: Georgia, Massachusetts, and New York. The product was sent to retail stores located in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island. The product was shipped between April 18, 2024. – July 11, 2024

What to do

If this product is in your possession, do not consume it if you have a cashew allergy or sensitivity. Consumers may contact Ginger Moss for disposition of the product at (850) 243-5455 Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm CST, or via email at gmoss@gsgelato.com.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.