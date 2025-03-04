Write a review
Ford recalls 62,813 Maverick Hybrid pickups for faulty instrument panel software

A recall has been issued for select 2022-2023 Maverick Hybrid pickup trucks from Ford. This is a voluntary recall prompted by a software defect affecting the instrument panel cluster. Internal testing indicated that rapid transitions between Sleep and Awake modes can prevent correct hardware initialization.

About 62,813 vehicles in the United States are covered. Affected vehicles were sold nationwide through Ford dealerships. Owners will receive notices, and Ford is working with regulatory agencies to address the issue.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • 2022-2023 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup trucks
  • These vehicles are four-door pickups titled as Maverick Hybrid, featuring Ford branding

Identifiers:

  • Lot: Covered vehicles fall under Ford’s recall number 24C01
  • NHTSA campaign number: 24V-140
  • Relevant information, such as the VIN, can be found on the driver’s side dashboard or on official vehicle documentation

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Distributed through Ford dealerships across the United States
  • Sold between 2022 and 2023

What should buyers do?

Product handling:

  • Keep the vehicle parked and contact a local Ford dealer to arrange a service appointment
  • It is not necessary to discard the vehicle

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Ford dealers will update the instrument panel cluster software free of charge
  • To set up the service, contact Ford customer support at 1-866-436-7332 (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST)

Health and safety advice:

  • If the instrument cluster fails to display warning lights or gauges, drivers might not detect potential issues in time
  • Anyone who experiences difficulties operating or stopping their vehicle should speak to a medical professional if injury is suspected

