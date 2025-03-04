Ford recalls 2022 Maverick trucks again for unresolved brake light issue

A voluntary recall has been issued for certain 2022 Ford Maverick trucks. These vehicles were previously repaired under recall reference 22V-730. The recall addresses a software issue within the Antilock Brake System (ABS) module that may cause brake lights to turn on unexpectedly, even when the brakes are not applied.
This condition was identified following reports that the earlier service action did not fully resolve the risk. The affected vehicles were sold across the United States through authorized Ford dealerships, and the exact number of units involved is currently unavailable. Ford is working with dealerships to reprogram the ABS module and notify owners, at no cost to those affected.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2022 Ford Maverick trucks
- Compact pickup trucks bearing the official Ford logo and Maverick branding elements
Identifiers:
- Recall affects vehicles previously repaired under recall 22V-730
- The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can help confirm involvement in the new recall
- Owners can verify recall status by checking documentation provided by Ford or consulting online recall resources
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Ford dealerships throughout the United States
- Originally purchased between 2022 and the present date if serviced under the earlier recall
What should buyers do?
Next steps:
- Contact an authorized Ford dealership for free reprogramming of the ABS module
- Refrain from ignoring warning lights or other signs of brake system malfunction
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Repairs are available at no cost
- For details on claiming a cost-free repair, call Ford’s customer service or visit Ford’s online recall lookup tool
- Official support is available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If brake lights illuminate unexpectedly, exercise caution when driving to avoid confusion for other drivers
- Any relevant symptoms (such as potential rear-end near-misses) should be reported to a dealership
- Seek advice from a qualified automotive technician if any safety concerns arise
