Ford issues four recalls for nearly 45,000 vehicles

If you drive a Ford, the chances your vehicle is under recall just increased. The automaker has issued four different recalls affecting nearly 45,000 vehicles.

The largest recall includes 37,371 2023-2024 Maverick, 2023 Ford Bronco Sport, and 2023 Mustang Mach-E vehicles. The front windshield wiper motor may become inoperative, causing the wipers to fail.

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield wiper motor as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 26, 2024. Ford's number for this recall is 24S51.

Transit recall

Ford is recalling 1,902 2023-2024 Transit vehicles. The steering column intermediate shaft may have been secured to the steering gear pinion shaft with an incorrect bolt, which can result in the separation of steering components and cause a loss of steering control.

Dealers will replace the steering column intermediate shaft bolt, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 9, 2024. Ford's number for this recall is 24S48.

Mustang recall

Ford is also recalling 4,595 2024 Mustang vehicles. The rear suspension knuckles may have a casting defect that causes them to fail, which can result in a loss of vehicle handling and steering control.

Dealers will inspect and replace the rear suspension knuckle as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 26, 2024. Ford's number for this recall is 24S49.

Another Maverick recall

Finally, Ford is recalling 757 2022 Maverick vehicles previously repaired under recall number 24V-267. The body and power train control modules may fail to detect a change in the 12-volt battery state of charge.

Dealers will recalibrate the body control module and power train control module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 26, 2024. Ford's number for this recall is 24S50.

What to do

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. To determine if your vehicle is included in the four recalls, enter your license plate number of 17-digit VIN at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall website.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.