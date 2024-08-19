Ford is recalling more than 85,000 Explorers due to fire risk

Ford is recalling 85,238 2020 to 2022 Explorer vehicles equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility Package. There is a risk of engine failure, during which engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire.

What to do

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is advising owners to park and shut off the engine as promptly as possible upon hearing unexpected engine noises, or after experiencing an unexpected engine power reduction, or seeing smoke from the engine compartment.

Dealers will update the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) software. In addition, dealers will inspect for connecting rod bearing failure and if necessary, replace the engine long block. All inspections and repairs will be performed free of charge.

Interim letters explaining the safety risk are expected to be mailed this week A second notice will be sent once the remedy becomes available, anticipated in the second quarter of 2025. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 24S52.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.