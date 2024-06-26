Foppen Seafood recalls smoked Norwegian salmon

Foppen Seafood is recalling Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, 8.1 oz, identified by lot number 412, sold in Kroger and Payless Supermarkets across 15 states in the USA. This action is being taken due to the contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The product can be identified by LOT 412 – to be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package. The product was distributed to Kroger and Payless supermarkets in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX and WV.

Routine testing has revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the specified lot 412. Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause listeriosis. Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness, symptoms may last from days to several weeks.

What to do

Consumers should discard the product or return for a refund. Customers who have purchased the affected Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices with lot number 412 are advised not to consume the product. They should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

For any questions or concerns, consumers may contact Foppen Seafood office USA at U.S.telephone number 844-646-0928 (24/7) or mail supportQ1087@foppenseafood.com.