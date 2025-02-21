Fjorden iPhone camera grips recalled over battery ingestion hazard

A recall has been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for the Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip. This recall addresses a battery ingestion hazard linked to the product’s CR2032 coin cell battery compartment.
The recall is mandated by the CPSC due to non-compliance with federal safety regulations under Reese’s Law. No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time. Approximately 5,000 units are affected throughout the United States, sold exclusively online.
The company is removing the product from sale and offering free replacement battery covers that meet federal requirements.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip
- Black rectangular grip that attaches to an iPhone to mimic a camera feel
Identifiers:
- Contains a replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery
- The product name “Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip” is printed on the packaging
- The battery cover is located on the side of the grip attachment
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Sold exclusively at shop.fjorden.co
- Sold from January 2023 through February 2025
What should buyers do?
Disposal or Return:
- Stop using the recalled grip immediately and remove the battery
- Do not allow children to handle the battery
- Keep the battery in a secure place away from children until it can be disposed of following local waste guidelines
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- The company is offering a free replacement battery cover that complies with federal safety regulations
- Contact customer support at 888-399-2835 or email recall@fjorden.co to request a prepaid return label or to arrange shipment of the replacement cover
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 8 AM–8 PM ET
Health and Safety Advice (If Applicable):
- If a battery is swallowed, seek immediate medical attention
- Contact a medical professional right away if any ingestion is suspected