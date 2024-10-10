Five deaths lead to recall of 2 million Fisher-Price Snuga infant swings

Toy manufacturer Fisher-Price has issued a recall for more than 2 million Snuga infant swings because of a suffocation hazard.

Between 2012 and 2022, there were reports of five deaths involving infants one to three months of age when the product was used for sleep,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). In most of those incidents, the infants were unrestrained and bedding materials were added to the product.

The Snuga Swings were sold at Amazon, Toys R Us, Walmart/Sams Club, and Target nationwide from October 2010 through January 2024 for about $160.

What to do

Consumers should immediately remove both the headrest (by cutting the tether) and the body support insert from the seat pad before continuing to use the swing. Fisher-Price will provide a $25 refund to consumers who remove and destroy the headrest and body support insert. Instructions can be found at www.service.mattel.com.

CPSC continues to urge consumers to place infants on their backs for sleep. The best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard, with nothing but a fitted sheet.

Infants who fall asleep in an inclined or upright position should be moved to a safe sleep environment with a firm, flat surface such as a crib, bassinet, or play yard. In 2022, Congress enacted the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, under which inclined sleepers for infants are banned as hazardous products.