Fisher-Price recalls 17,300 tissue box toys over choking hazard concerns

A voluntary recall has been issued for the tissue box toy sold with Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers (Model HLV78). The detachable tissue box can come apart, exposing small support brackets that may pose a choking hazard to infants. One incident has been reported where an infant placed a small bracket in their mouth, but no injury occurred.
The recall affects approximately 15,300 units in the United States and 2,000 units in Canada. These products were sold through major retailers and online channels in both countries. Fisher-Price is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and has removed the product from distribution. The company offers free replacement toys and is notifying known purchasers to prevent possible harm.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Tissue box toy sold with Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Centers
- White box with red decorations
- Sensory cloth “tissues” featuring black and white stripes on one side and yellow/green patterns on the other
Identifiers:
- Model number: HLV78
- The model number is located on the underside of the activity center table near the Fisher-Price logo
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Available at large retailers, online stores, and regional outlets in the United States and Canada
- Distributed until the recall announcement date (April 9, 2025)
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the tissue box toy immediately
- Remove the toy from the activity center and keep it out of children’s reach
- Follow any local guidelines if discarding materials
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Consumers are eligible for a free replacement toy
- Contact Fisher-Price at 855-853-6224 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 6 PM EST) or visit the company’s recall site for instructions on returning and documenting the recalled toy
- A prepaid return label and step-by-step guidance are provided through the company’s recall platform
Health and safety advice:
- If a child has placed any small parts in their mouth, watch for signs of choking or difficulty breathing
- Seek medical attention if any adverse effects occur
Sources
