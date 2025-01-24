First Aid Beauty recalls nearly 3,000 jars of popular moisturizer

First Aid Beauty has issued a recall for 2,756 14-ounce jars of its Ultra Repair Cream, colloidal oatmeal 0.5% Coconut Vanilla. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration enforcement notice, the jars were intended for “quarantine” but were inadvertently distributed.

The company explained on its website:

On November 20, 2024, First Aid Beauty discovered that we inadvertently sold 14 oz Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla on our direct-to-consumer site, FirstAidBeauty.com. This product was not intended for market sale.

We are recalling the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla that were sold only on FirstAidBeauty.com in the United States. We issued an email directly to impacted consumers, proactively sent a replacement Ultra Repair Cream Grapefruit, and provided direction to stop product use of the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla and discard.

If you did not receive an email from us regarding the product recall, then there is no additional action needed at this time. With questions or concerns, consumers can contact customerservice@firstaidbeauty.com or 800-322-3619.