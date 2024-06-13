Fire hazard prompts recall of 117,000 mattresses

Adven Group is recalling 117,200 Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Hybrid mattresses because of a potential fire hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the mattresses do not meet federal mattress flammability standards.

This recall involves all sizes and thicknesses of the Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Cooling Gel and Pocket Coil Hybrid Mattresses manufactured prior to October 2023, models NQ691011, NQ691015, NQ691021, NQ691031, NQ691041, NQ691211, NQ691215, NQ691221, NQ691231, NQ691241, NQ69811, NQ69815, NQ69821, NQ69831 and NQ69841.

The single-sided mattresses have a white knit top panel quilted in wavy diamonds and a black woven quilted side panel. They were sold compressed in a box. The mattresses’ top and bottom edges are black with yellow stitching. “Nap Queen Sleep”, “Victoria Hybrid,” the model number, and manufacture date appear on a white label sewn onto the mattress cover.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattresses immediately, and contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on their mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

The mattresses were sold at stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Napqueensleep.com from February 2020 through October 2023 for between $160 and $375.

Consumers with additional questions may contact Nap Queen Sleep toll-free at 866-387-6239 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@napqueens.com, or online at https://www.napqueensleep.com/pages/napqueen-victoria-hybrid-mattress-recall-program or www.napqueensleep.com and click “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.