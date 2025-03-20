Espresso machines recalled due to burn and laceration hazards

Sensio has issued a recall for about 12,300 steam espresso machines due to burn and laceration hazards. The brew cup handle can forcefully eject during use, shattering the glass carafe and posing a burn and laceration hazard.

The firm has received 18 reports of the handles ejecting, eight of which reported burn and/or laceration injuries. The machines were sold at JCPenney stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com and JCPenney.com from August 2023 through January 2025 for between $40 and $60.

This recall involves the Bella Pro Series Steam Espresso Maker, Model 90195 and Cooks Steam Espresso Makers, Model 22395. The recalled espresso machines are black with stainless steel trim and measure about six inches wide and 12 inches high. The machines have “Bella Pro Series” or “Cooks” on the steaming chamber and the model number is identified as the “Item” number on a sticker under the machine.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled espresso machines and contact Sensio for a refund.

Contact Sensio toll-free at 855-647-3125 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bellakitchenware.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.