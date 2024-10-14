Enoki Mushroom recalled due to listeria risk

Enoki King Mushroom Farm has issued a recall for lot 4877 of its 5.3-ounce (150g) packages of Enoki Mushroom because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Enoki comes in a clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English and French with the lot code, 4877, on the front in black ink. At the back, there is UPC code 860011505600. The products were distributed from California and New York through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores nationwide.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the Maryland State Department of Health revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 5.3 oz package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased any Enoki package with code 4877 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 718.290.6617, Monday to Friday 8 AM to 4 PM PST.