Engine fires prompt another recall of Kawasaki vehicles

Kawasaki is recalling around 19,100 of its 2024 Kawasaki Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles because of an engine fire hazard - CPSC

This is the 63rd recall involving Kawasaki

Kawasaki is recalling around 19,100 of its 2024 Kawasaki Mule PRO 1000 Off-Highway Utility Vehicles because a fire can ignite when the engine starts up, adding to a long list of recalls by the company due to fire hazards.

There have been reports of three fires but no injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday This is the 63rd recall involving Kawasaki products and 24th due to a fire or burn hazard since 1981, according to a search of the CPSC's database.

Kawasaki dealers nationwide sold seven models of the vehicles for $15,100 to $21,900 between June 2023 through April 2024. The vehicles were made in the United States.

See a table below on which models of the Kawasaki vehicles are recalled.

What to do

Owners should stop using the utility vehicles and contact a Kawasaki dealer to schedule a free repair. Kawasaki is directly contacting known buyers.

