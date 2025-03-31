Egg beaters recalled for containing bleach

Cargill Kitchen Solutions, a unit of farming giant Cargill, is recalling around 212,268 pounds of egg beaters because they can contain bleach, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Friday.

After receiving a tip about potential contamination, USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service investigation determined the egg beaters, which include the brand Bob Evans, could be contaminated with sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach.

Produced between March 12 and March 13, the recalled egg beaters shipped to distributors in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa, "but there is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide," the USDA said.

The USDA said it "is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or foodservice refrigerators or freezers."

Still, the USDA said it "does not expect any adverse health effects" from the egg beaters containing bleach and there have been no "confirmed reports" of bad reactions from eating them.

Here's the list of the recalled egg beaters:

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

What to do

The recalled egg beaters should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the USDA said.

Buyers of the egg beaters with questions should contact Cargill Kitchen Solutions at 1-844-419-1574 or media@cargill.com.

