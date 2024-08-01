ECHO recalls gas-powered backpack blowers due to fire hazard

Power tool maker ECHO has issued a recall for nearly 4,000 gas-powered backpack blowers because they can pose a fire hazard.

The recall involves two ECHO 59.7cc gas-powered backpack blowers with the model numbers PB-5810H and PB-5810T. These blowers are designed for residential and commercial use.

The blowers are orange and black in color, and "ECHO" is printed on the starter recoil housing. Model and serial numbers are located on a label near the right side of the black blower fan housing. This recall includes the following serial numbers:

PB-5810H – P61312001001 to P61312002590

PB-5810T – P61212001001 to P61212004155

The blowers were sold at Golden Eagle Distributing Company, of Rocklin, California, and independent dealers nationwide from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $430.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled blowers, and contact an authorized ECHO dealer (www.echo-usa.com/store-locator) to schedule an appointment to bring the ECHO gas-powered backpack blower in for free installation of a new replacement fuel line. ECHO is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may also contact ECHO at 800-432-3246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at www.echo-usa.com/customer-support, or visit www.echo-usa.com/recall or go to www.echo-usa.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the site.