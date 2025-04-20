Write a review
Lil Pick Up recalls 1,300 E-Bully youth ATVs for safety non-compliance

Image via CPSC

ATVs recalled due to handlebar and brake safety hazards

Lil Pick Up is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 1,300 E-Bully Youth Electric 1000W ATVs. These vehicles do not comply with federal ATV safety standards, creating a possibility of serious injury or death. The specific issues involve handlebars that may cause lacerations upon impact and parking brakes that can fail to hold.

The recall was initiated following scrutiny of the product’s design features. The ATVs were sold under various brand names, including “Seangles” and “Offroad Mall,” in multiple colors—blue, green, white, red, and black. Distribution occurred through several online retailers and possibly other sales channels nationwide. The company is working with regulatory authorities to remove the affected units from the market and provide free repairs to owners.

What to look for?

Product name and description:

  • E-Bully Youth Electric 1000W ATV
  • Sold under “Seangles” and “Offroad Mall” brands
  • Available in multiple colors (blue, green, white, red, black)
  • The model name “E-Bully” appears on the VIN plate on the right front side of the frame column

Identifiers:

  • Check for the VIN plate marking “E-Bully”
  • The VIN plate is located on the right front side of the frame column

Affected purchase locations and dates:

  • Sold through various online retailers and possibly through other channels nationwide
  • Dates of sale are not precisely identified but include recent shipments linked to the E-Bully model name

What should buyers do?

Immediate action:

  • Stop using the recalled ATVs right away
  • Contact Lil Pick Up for guidance on safe handling until repairs are completed

Refunds, replacements, or repairs:

  • Contact the company for a free repair at an authorized repair shop
  • Phone: 951-245-5663 (8 AM to 5 PM CT, Monday through Friday)
  • Email: contact@lilpickup.us
  • Website: Lil Pick Up recall detail page

Health and safety advice:

  • Injuries have not been reported, but users should discontinue riding to avoid potential harm
  • In the event of an accident, seek medical attention if signs of head trauma or other injuries appear

