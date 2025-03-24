Dressers sold on Walmart.com recalled for tip-over hazard

About 28,590 GIKPAL dressers are being recalled because they can tip over on young children. The dressers were sold exclusively on Walmart.com by ONME Direct.

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the performance and labeling requirements of the STURDY Act.

This recall involves GIKPAL 10 drawer dressers with model number HI1318_13. The dressers were sold in rustic brown with black handles and black sides and back. The dressers measure about 11.8 inches wide, 38.9 inches long and 39.4 inches tall, and weigh about 36 pounds. The model number “HI1318_13,” “Fabric Dresser” and “Made in China” are printed on the product packaging.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact ONME Direct for instructions to receive a full refund and submit a photo of the consumer disposing of the product to onmeus@outlook.com. ONME Direct and Walmart are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact ONME Direct toll-free at 833-449-5777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at onmeus@outlook.com, or online at https://onmeus.com/pages/recall-1 or https://onmeus.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.