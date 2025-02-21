DR power equipment recalls tow-behind mowers for laceration hazard

A recall has been issued for certain DR Power Equipment Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mowers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) mandated this recall due to a laceration hazard.
The blade carrier spindle bolt in the recalled mowers can become loose, causing the mower blades to detach unexpectedly. This issue came to light after internal testing and consumer feedback.
The recall applies to mowers distributed in the United States through authorized dealers. An official estimate of how many units are affected has not been released. DR Power Equipment is cooperating with regulatory authorities to remove the affected products from outlets and offer appropriate remedies to buyers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- DR Power Equipment Tow-Behind Field and Brush Mowers
- Black and orange design with “DR” on the front
- Sold in various horsepower options and sizes
Identifiers:
- Model and serial numbers: TB21044BEN, TB23244BEN, TB25344BEN, and TB27052BEN
- Serial numbers range from 3014835626 to 3015534243
- Look for a white label on the front frame of the mower. The manufacture date (in YYYYMMDD format) is printed on a label affixed to the rear frame
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through DR Power Equipment’s authorized retailers and online channels
- Manufactured between April 1, 2024, and August 20, 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the mower immediately
- Store it in a place where it will not be operated until inspected or repaired
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact DR Power Equipment to arrange for a repair or possible replacement
- Refer to the official recall notice for details on obtaining a prepaid return label if needed
- For more information, reach DR Power Equipment at 1-800-687-6575 or via email at recall@drpower.com Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST (according to the official recall notice)
Health and safety advice:
- If an incident occurs and an injury is suspected, seek medical assistance
- Watch for symptoms such as cuts or bruises. Contact a healthcare provider if these symptoms worsen