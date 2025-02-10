Doosan Bobcat Recalls 579 AirFX Mower Deck Attachments for Crush Hazard

A voluntary recall has been issued by Doosan Bobcat North America for Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachments. The recall involves a crush hazard that occurs when the locking pins cannot be inserted to secure the mower deck in the upright or tilted position.
This issue was discovered following five reported incidents of unsuccessful attempts to install the locking pins; no injuries have been reported. Approximately 552 units were sold in the United States, and 27 were sold in Canada. These products were distributed through authorized Bobcat dealers. The company is working with regulatory agencies to provide a free repair and is advising current owners to follow interim safety guidelines until the fix is available.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Bobcat & Steiner AirFX Finish Mower Deck attachments labeled with “AirFX” and either “72” or “61”
- Black color and branded “AirFX”
- Used as attachments for lawn and ground maintenance
Identifiers:
- Model numbers: 7526575, 7526579, 7449223, 7447341
- The model number can typically be found on product labeling or the mower deck itself
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through authorized Bobcat dealerships in the United States and Canada
- The attachments were sold before the recall announcement date (check purchase or service records to confirm)
What should buyers do?
Immediate actions:
- If the locking pins cannot be inserted while the deck is in the upright or tilted position, discontinue regular use of that maintenance position
- Use two straps, each rated for 1,500 lbs., to secure the deck when performing service or maintenance until a repair is completed
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free repair will be provided
- Contact customer support at 800-743-4340, Monday through Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM CT, or visit the website listed below to request service or learn more
- If shipping is needed, request a prepaid return label from customer support
Health and safety advice:
- Do not attempt to force the locking pins into place
- If an injury occurs during deck adjustment or service, seek medical attention promptly