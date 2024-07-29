DGL Group recalls 4,200 Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters

As e-scooter injuries mount, there’s another scooter recall due to serious injury and crash hazards. DGL Group is recalling about 4,200 Hover-1 e-scooters sold exclusively at Walmart.com.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the e-scooter’s brakes can fail, posing a risk of serious injury and crash hazard.

The recall coincides with Razor’s recall of 7,200 e-scooters for a safety defect.

This recall involves Hover-1 Dynamo e-scooters with certain serial numbers. Only scooters with the letters “WY” as the seventh and eighth letter in the serial number are included in this recall. The serial number can be found on a label located on the underside of the scooter. The two-wheeled recalled scooters are matte black and have a kick stand and reflective lights at the front and back of the stand board. The Hover-1 logo appears on the stand board and on the bottom of the stem. Hover-1 is printed on the middle of the stem.

DGL Group has received 22 reports of the e-scooter’s brakes failing, which resulted in seven injuries, including abrasions, contusions, a dislocated shoulder, fractured teeth, lacerations and strains.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled e-scooters immediately and contact DGL Group for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their e-scooter’s serial number and severed motor cable.

Consumers may also contact DGL Group toll-free at to 844-451-7300 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.hover-1.com/pages/dynamo_recall or www.hover-1.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page.