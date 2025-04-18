Dewalt recalls 21,750 propane heaters for fire and burn hazards

A voluntary recall has been issued for DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heaters, model number DXH70CFAVX. The recall addresses fire and burn hazards linked to the heater’s operating instructions, which may cause the unit to overheat when the start button is pressed too quickly.
This issue was identified through reports of overheating, though no injuries have been confirmed. The heaters were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores in the United States, affecting an estimated 21,250 units, plus about 500 units in Canada.
Enerco has removed the product from shelves and is working with the relevant authorities to provide updated instructions and warning labels to owners.
What to look for?
Product name and description
- Product Name and Variations: DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heaters (model DXH70CFAVX)
- Physical Description: Yellow and black heater housing, DEWALT branding on the side, portable design intended for outdoor use
Identifiers
- Model Number: DXH70CFAVX
- Location of Model Number: Stamped on the product label, typically on the side or rear of the heater housing
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Sales Outlets: Sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores in the United States and Canada
- Period of Sales: The recalled units span recent retail transactions prior to the recall announcement
What should buyers do?
Disposal or return instructions
- Stop Operation: Immediately discontinue use of the recalled heaters
- Updated Instructions: Contact the company for new operating instructions and a warning sticker. Do not attempt to modify or repair the heater on your own
Refunds, replacements, or repairs
- Replacement Materials: Owners can request updated instructions and a warning sticker at no charge
- How to Claim: Call Enerco customer support at 800-964-4328, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM ET. Assistance is also available at Enerco’s website for a printable warning sticker
- Contact Options: Email or phone lines can offer a prepaid label if further service is needed
Health and safety advice
If overheating occurs or if someone experiences burns or any related injury, seek medical advice promptly. The heaters pose a potential burn hazard if they become too hot to handle.
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.