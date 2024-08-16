DeWALT battery walk-behind mowers recalled due to laceration hazard

Stanley Black & Decker is recalling more than 46,000 DeWALT battery push walk-behind mowers and DeWALT battery self-propelled walk-behind mowers. The company said that if water gets into the mower’s handle support while the battery is installed, the mower can fail to shut off when the bail handle is released or start without a key, posing a laceration hazard to the user.

The firm has received 10 reports of mowers failing to shut off when the bail handle is released and one report of a mower starting without a key inserted. The incident in which a mower started without a key inserted resulted in a finger laceration for which no medical attention was required.

The mowers were sold at The Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and various stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com, www.tractorsupply.com and www.acehardware.com from January 2024 through July 2024 for between $530 and $750.

This recall involves 2024 model year DeWALT Battery 21” Push walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWP234U2 and DCMWP600X2, and DeWALT Battery 21” Self-Propelled walk-behind mowers, model numbers DCMWSP256U2 and DCMWSP650Y2.

The mowers are black, gray and yellow and have DeWALT printed in yellow on the front or side of the mower. The model number is printed on the rear door of the mower. A date code formatted as 20XX YY-58, with 20XX for year, YY for week, and 58 as the factory code, is laser-printed in yellow on the left side of the mower, just above the left rear wheel.

Only date codes 2023 32-58 through 2024 13-58 are affected. Mowers manufactured after March 2024 (2024 14-58) are not affected.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers if the mower has gotten wet and contact DeWALT to receive a free repair at an authorized service center nearby.

Consumers may contact DeWALT at 800-990-6421 from between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.dewalt.com/push-mowers-recall or https://www.dewalt.com and click on “Safety Notices and Recalls” at the bottom of the page.