Death, fire caused by Garberiel lithium-ion battery charger

A death and fire has spurred a warning to stop using the Garberiel lithium-ion battery chargers manufactured by Jisell, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

When plugged into the wall, the chargers can overheat and cause fires, the CPSC said.

There have been reports of six incidents where the charger overheated, including a fire that killed a 74-year old in Shreveport, Louisiana in Dec. 2019, the CPSC said.

The battery charger sold on Amazon, Newegg and other websites for $10 to $27 depending on if it had four or six slots, the CPSC said.

Owners shouldn't use the product and throw it away, the CPSC said.

The manufacturer Jisell hasn't recalled the product, which is likely because the firm hasn't responded to regulators.