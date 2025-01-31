Dark chocolate pretzels recalled over milk allergen

United Natural Trading has voluntarily recalled dark-chocolate-covered pretzels because they can cause an undeclared milk allergy, the company said Thursday.

Individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities may experience severe allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

No illnesses have been reported.

Recall details

Product: Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Reason for recall: Undeclared milk allergen

Lot number: 24353

Best by date: 06/30/2025

Universal product code: 811102026276

Distribution: Limited quantities sold online to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

What should buyers do?

Consumers who purchased the recalled pretzels should:

Avoid consuming the product if they have a milk allergy. Discard any remaining product. Keep proof of purchase (receipts or packaging) to request a refund. Contact United Natural Trading LLC at 732-650-9905 (Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST) with any questions.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.