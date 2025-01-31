Dark chocolate pretzels recalled over milk allergen

United Natural Trading has voluntarily recalled dark-chocolate-covered pretzels because they can cause an undeclared milk allergy, the company said Thursday.
Individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities may experience severe allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.
No illnesses have been reported.
Recall details
Product: Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Reason for recall: Undeclared milk allergen
Lot number: 24353
Best by date: 06/30/2025
Universal product code: 811102026276
Distribution: Limited quantities sold online to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
What should buyers do?
Consumers who purchased the recalled pretzels should:
Avoid consuming the product if they have a milk allergy.
Discard any remaining product.
Keep proof of purchase (receipts or packaging) to request a refund.
Contact United Natural Trading LLC at 732-650-9905 (Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST) with any questions.
Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.