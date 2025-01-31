Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Dark chocolate pretzels recalled over milk allergen

United Natural Trading recalls Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Pretzels over undeclared milk allergen risk. Consumers with milk allergies should avoid. (c) ConsumerAffairs

The pretzels sold online in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

United Natural Trading has voluntarily recalled dark-chocolate-covered pretzels because they can cause an undeclared milk allergy, the company said Thursday.

Individuals with milk allergies or sensitivities may experience severe allergic reactions if they consume the recalled product.

No illnesses have been reported.

Recall details

  • Product: Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

  • Reason for recall: Undeclared milk allergen

  • Lot number: 24353

  • Best by date: 06/30/2025

  • Universal product code: 811102026276

  • Distribution: Limited quantities sold online to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York

What should buyers do?

Consumers who purchased the recalled pretzels should:

  1. Avoid consuming the product if they have a milk allergy.

  2. Discard any remaining product.

  3. Keep proof of purchase (receipts or packaging) to request a refund.

  4. Contact United Natural Trading LLC at 732-650-9905 (Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST) with any questions.

Email Dieter Holger at dholger@consumeraffairs.com.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.