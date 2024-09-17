Daimler is recalling nearly 17,000 trucks with faulty brake lights

Daimler Trucks North America, LLC is recalling 16,889 2024-2025 Freightliner 108SD, 2022-2025 Freightliner 114SD, Freightliner Business Class M2, 2025 Freightliner eM2, 2020-2025 Western Star 49X, 2021-2025 Western Star 47X, and 2022-2025 Western Star 57X vehicles that may be fitted with a body lighting interface controller and replacement brake lights.

The company warns the brake lights may not illuminate when the brakes are automatically applied during an active brake assist (ABA) event. Brake lights that fail to illuminate can fail to indicate to other drivers that the vehicle is slowing down, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the ABA software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by November 9, 2024. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-745-8000. DTNA's number for this recall is F1009.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.