Costco recalls over-the-counter cold medication

Costco has issued a recall for Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion, sold in several states between October 30 and November 30, 2024.

Out of an abundance of caution, the manufacturer has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination.

The membership retailer has sent letters to members who may have purchased the recalled item.

“Costco records indicate that you, or one of your add-on members, have purchased Item #1729556,” the letter states.

Affected units are marked with the lot code P140082.

What to do

Consumers should not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code. Return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.

Consumers may call LNK International Inc. at 1-800-426-9391 or email complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com for additional information.