Forest River recalls 2025 Coachmen Catalina trailers for incorrect weight label

Forest River, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2025 Coachmen Catalina travel trailers. The recall number is 203-1889.
It involves an incorrect Federal Placard label displaying the wrong vehicle dry weight. This issue was identified during an internal review and may lead to unintentional overloading.
The recall applies to approximately 144 units sold through Coachmen dealerships in various regions of the United States. Forest River, Inc. is replacing the labels free of charge and working with relevant agencies to address the situation.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- 2025 Coachmen Catalina travel trailers
- Standard travel trailer design with the “Coachmen Catalina” logo on the exterior and interior branding elements
Identifiers:
- Incorrect Federal Placard label with the dry weight listed
- The label is generally located on the driver’s side front corner or near the entry door
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Coachmen dealerships across the United States
- Distribution began in late 2024 and continued into early 2025
What should buyers do?
Product return or handling:
- Owners should contact Forest River customer service before using the affected trailer
- Dealers will replace the incorrect label at no cost
- Trailers do not need to be discarded; the label replacement is the primary action
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- No refunds are associated with this recall, as the issue concerns label replacement
- To request assistance, call Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-4995, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
- Representatives can provide additional information and arrange any necessary repairs or replacements
Health and safety advice:
- Unintended overloading may increase the risk of tire blowouts or towing instability
- If an incident has occurred, contact the appropriate authorities and consult a service center for inspection
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.