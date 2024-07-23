Chrysler recalls Pacifica plug-in hybrids with a fire hazard

Chrysler has issued a recall for 3,600 2019 to 2021 Pacifica plug-in hybrid vehicles because of a fire hazard. The company warns that the battery pack may cause a vehicle fire when parked, even with the ignition in the "Off" position.

The company said the problem appears to be in the hybrid propulsion system.

What to do

Owners are advised not to charge their vehicles, and to park outside and away from structures, until they are repaired. To find out if you vehicle is included in the recall, go to the National Highway Transportation Administration’s recall web site and enter the vehicle’s license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Dealers will update the high voltage battery pack control module (BPCM) software. In addition, dealers will inspect and if necessary, replace the battery pack assembly.

Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 6, 2024. Owners may contact FCA US LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA US LLC's number for this recall is 72B. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall number 22V-077.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.