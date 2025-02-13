Chrysler recalls over 7,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees for speedometer software error

A voluntary recall has been issued by Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) for certain 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles. This action is connected to a software error in the instrument panel cluster that could display an incorrect vehicle speed. Internal assessments led to the identification of this risk.
A total of approximately 7,198 vehicles are thought to be affected.
These vehicles were sold through Jeep dealerships across the United States. Chrysler is collaborating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to notify owners, pull the affected vehicles from distribution as needed, and provide a remedy.
What to look for?
Product name and description
Vehicle identification:
- 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
They are sport utility vehicles carrying Jeep logos on the front grille and rear liftgate. The interiors include a dashboard display labeled “Grand Cherokee.”
Identifiers
Model information:
- Affected vehicles may have a model number or variant labeled as “Grand Cherokee” or “Grand Cherokee L”
- NHTSA Campaign Number 24V-872
- Manufacturer’s recall number: B8B
The model and VIN details are on the vehicle’s dashboard (front of the driver’s side) or on the driver’s side doorjamb.
Affected purchase locations and dates
Sale information:
- Sold at Jeep dealerships across the United States
- The affected units were made available in 2024
What should buyers do?
Product return or servicing
Vehicle owners:
- Schedule an appointment with an authorized Chrysler/Jeep dealer for a free software update
Refunds, replacements, or repairs
Remedy details:
- Chrysler will inspect and update the instrument panel cluster software at no cost
- Contact customer support at 1-800-853-1403 (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST) for further assistance, including how to verify eligibility
Health and safety advice
Potential risk:
- An incorrect speedometer reading can lead to speeding or mismatching traffic speeds
- If a collision occurs or if anyone is concerned about potential harm, contact a healthcare professional for medical evaluation