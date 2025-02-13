Chrysler recalls over 7,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees for speedometer software error

A voluntary recall has been issued by Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) for certain 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles. This action is connected to a software error in the instrument panel cluster that could display an incorrect vehicle speed. Internal assessments led to the identification of this risk.

A total of approximately 7,198 vehicles are thought to be affected.

These vehicles were sold through Jeep dealerships across the United States. Chrysler is collaborating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to notify owners, pull the affected vehicles from distribution as needed, and provide a remedy.

What to look for?

Product name and description

Vehicle identification:

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

They are sport utility vehicles carrying Jeep logos on the front grille and rear liftgate. The interiors include a dashboard display labeled “Grand Cherokee.”

Identifiers

Model information:

Affected vehicles may have a model number or variant labeled as “Grand Cherokee” or “Grand Cherokee L”

NHTSA Campaign Number 24V-872

Manufacturer’s recall number: B8B

The model and VIN details are on the vehicle’s dashboard (front of the driver’s side) or on the driver’s side doorjamb.

Affected purchase locations and dates

Sale information:

Sold at Jeep dealerships across the United States

The affected units were made available in 2024

What should buyers do?

Product return or servicing

Vehicle owners:

Schedule an appointment with an authorized Chrysler/Jeep dealer for a free software update

Refunds, replacements, or repairs

Remedy details:

Chrysler will inspect and update the instrument panel cluster software at no cost

Contact customer support at 1-800-853-1403 (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST) for further assistance, including how to verify eligibility

Health and safety advice

Potential risk:

An incorrect speedometer reading can lead to speeding or mismatching traffic speeds

If a collision occurs or if anyone is concerned about potential harm, contact a healthcare professional for medical evaluation

