Chrysler issues three recalls to address various problems

Chrysler (FCA) has issued three recall notices covering nearly 66,000 vehicles and parts to address problems with rearview mirrors and brake pedals.

The company is recalling 13,119 MOPAR outside rearview trailer tow mirrors and mirror glass with part numbers 68286843AA, 68582424AA, 68582415AA and 68462879AA.

The mirror glass may detach from the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirror. As such, this equipment fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility."

What to do

Dealers will repurchase or replace the glass, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 5, 2024. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 87B.

The mirror issue has triggered another recall. The automaker is recalling 31,676 2020-2023 Ram 1500 Classic vehicles equipped with heated trailer tow rearview mirrors. The mirror glass may detach from the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirror.

What to do

Dealers will replace the mirror glass, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 5, 2024. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 86B.

Chrysler is also recalling 21,069 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles. The brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function. Loss of brake function increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will reinforce the brake pedal arm, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 24, 2024. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is B7B.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to nhtsa.gov.